PAC chair’s Ahearn contempt motion quashed

It’s a no-go for the contempt motion against Health Ministry Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn.

House Speaker Hon. McKeeva Bush today (27 June) struck down the motion. It was brought by Public Accounts Committee chairman Hon. Ezzard Miller and related to Ms. Ahearn’s testimony on the composition of the Dental and Medical Council before the PAC last October.

Mr. Bush said when he previously approved the motion he thought it was a Private Members Motion and not one filed as a motion of privilege.

The LA resumed today (27 June) with a full-workload for legislators, a total of 17 bills are up for debate. However, it was the debate on the contempt motion filed by the PAC chairman that most were looking forward to. But it was not to be even before the motion could even be laid in the Legislative Assembly. Former House Speaker Juliana O’Connor Connolly questioned the standing orders it was being brought under. Later House Speaker Bush would quash the motion and rule that Chief Officer Ahearn did not perjure herself. PAC chairman Miller joined Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath to discuss the motion and what happens now.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

