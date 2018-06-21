Police launch probe into death of 10-year-old girl

A community is mourning following the death of a 10-year-old girl. According to a memo circulated today (20 June) from Sir John A. Cumber Primary School principal Paul Samuel. She is Year-Six student JahZarah Caballero-Millwood.

Police said they have launched an investigation into the circumstances of her death. They said around 9 a.m. this morning, they received a report of an accidental death in West Bay. According to the school memo, students from Years 4 to 6 were given access to counseling support.

A statement from the Ministry of Education urges parents to pay close attention to their children over the next several days and notify administrators if they think their children may need additional counseling.

This evening Education Minister Hon. Julianna O’Connor-Connolly released a statement to the family and friends of little Jahzarah, who are feeling distraught and confused at this moment. She said, “I pray that the Lord will be with you and provide you with the comfort and courage needed during this time. To her mother, father, Sir John A. Cumber classmates, teachers, basketball and track, and field team members who are all likely feeling an immense sense of loss, please know the community mourns with you. Death is a process and we want to ensure students and staff feel supported while they cope during this difficult period. As the school community processes the tragic news and copes with the grief, the Department of Education Services will continue to offer counseling and support services to all of our students and staff.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

