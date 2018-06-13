Police warn of new email scam using Gov’t email address

The RCIPS is warning the public to be on the look-out for a new email scam aimed at fleecing money from unsuspecting recipients and it’s purporting to be from the Cayman Islands Government (CIG.)

Police said an email address was created purporting to be from the CIG. They said someone has been sending emails from this address requesting payments from properties and business owners. These payments are described as taxes levied by the government. Police said this is false.

Any person with information is asked to contact the RCIPS Financial Crime Unit at 949-7774 or call George Town Police station at 949-4222.

