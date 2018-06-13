Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Builder’s Expo 2018
News

Police warn of new email scam using Gov’t email address

June 12, 2018
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

The RCIPS is warning the public to be on the look-out for a new email scam aimed at fleecing money from unsuspecting recipients and it’s purporting to be from the Cayman Islands Government (CIG.)

Police said an email address was created purporting to be from the CIG. They said someone has been sending emails from this address requesting payments from properties and business owners. These payments are described as taxes levied by the government. Police said this is false.

Any person with information is asked to contact the RCIPS Financial Crime Unit at 949-7774 or call George Town Police station at 949-4222.

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – June
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: