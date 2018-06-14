Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Builder’s Expo 2018
News Politics

Premier, OT leader hold pre-JMC discussions

June 13, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin says meetings with the UK on proposed Constitutional changes for Cayman are going “very well.”
The Premier is in the UK for the annual pre-Joint  Ministerial Council meeting.

Today (13 June) and other Overseas Territories leaders discussed a range of issues from hurricane preparedness to Brexit, as well, as the overall UK OT relationship.
Mr. McLaughlin said he’s going to continue to push constitutional reform.
“My continued effort on behalf of the Cayman Islands Government to press for changes to the Cayman Islands Constitution order to safeguard our interests to prevent further incursions by the House of Commons as has been the case recently,” the Premier said.

The pre-JMC is a precursor to the full Joint Ministerial Council meeting held London in November.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – June
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: