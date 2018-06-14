Premier, OT leader hold pre-JMC discussions

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin says meetings with the UK on proposed Constitutional changes for Cayman are going “very well.”

The Premier is in the UK for the annual pre-Joint Ministerial Council meeting.

Today (13 June) and other Overseas Territories leaders discussed a range of issues from hurricane preparedness to Brexit, as well, as the overall UK OT relationship.

Mr. McLaughlin said he’s going to continue to push constitutional reform.

“My continued effort on behalf of the Cayman Islands Government to press for changes to the Cayman Islands Constitution order to safeguard our interests to prevent further incursions by the House of Commons as has been the case recently,” the Premier said.

The pre-JMC is a precursor to the full Joint Ministerial Council meeting held London in November.

