Premier takes OT-UK fight to Caricom

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin is taking his case to Caricom leaders to enlist the help of Cayman’s regional partners. This as he continues his battle against the UK’s imposition of public beneficial ownership registries on Overseas Territories.

Today (29 June) the Premier told the LA that both he and Attorney General Hon. Samuel Bulgin will be heading to the 39th regular meeting of Caricom heads in Jamaica next week to raise the issue on behalf of all British Overseas Territories.

Premier McLaughlin said Caricom Secretary General Irwin Laroque agreed to add the matter to their caucus agenda.

“I believe a discussion at the caucus level with regard to this issue and the need for clarity in the constitutions of the Caribbean Overseas Territories will have the dual benefit of deepening the understanding of Caricom leaders regarding our unique circumstances, while increasing our level of participation as associate members of Caricom,” the Premier said.

The Premier said he wrote to Caricom in his capacity as UK Overseas Territories Association president. That letter, he said, is being used as the paper for their discussions.

“As you and members of this honourable House are aware there is strength in numbers. Just as members in this House are united in ensuring that the rights of Overseas Territories citizens are respected and protected so too can we benefit from the support of Caricom,” Mr. McLaughlin said.

The Caricom meeting runs from July 4 to July 6.

