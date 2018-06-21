Project Purple parents say they’re seeing changes in their children

Project Purple — it’s a programme at Purple Dragon designed to help John Gray High School students facing difficulties learn martial arts. Often times they’re students who otherwise wouldn’t have the means to attend.

Unlike other programmes, students in Project Purple will have their progress tracked and recorded regularly to see how they grow physically, emotionally and academically.

Cayman 27 is going to be there every step of the way to document their progress.

On Tuesday (19 June) we check in with the parents of the children in the programme’s first cohort to see how the students are progressing.

