Prosecution: Firearms-accused man left gun accessible to child

24-year-old Justin Gregory faces firearms charges after police find a gun in a children’s toy box. Mr Gregory appeared in Summary Court on Monday 18 June. He’s charged with two counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The crown prosecutor asked Mr. Gregory be remanded into custody, saying he poses a threat to the public.

The court heard that a .38 caliber revolver was found in a children’s toy box inside the home where Mr. Gregory resided at the time of his arrest and how a child lived in the home and could have had access to the gun.

Mr Gregory’s bail was denied. He is remanded into custody until July.

