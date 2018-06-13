Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday parade

Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
June 12, 2018
Seaford Russell jr.
The Cayman Islands celebrated Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s 92nd birthday with a traditional parade over the weekend, during the ceremony Cayman’s uniformed services marched with precision. Government officials, together with members of the public, paid their respects to her majesty as they participated and witnessed the royal salute, a 21 gun-salute and three cheers for the Queen to round off the celebrations.

H.E. Governor Anwar Choudhury recognized past and current recipients of Queen’s honou, deputy governor Franz Manderson received the member of the British Empire honor and Mrs. Olive Miller received the highest honor, which is the order of the British Empire.

Three residents received the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award, those recipients were Lauren Williams, who was an assistant teacher with the Girls Brigade in West Bay, Kimberly Carlos, who volunteered at the Cayman Islands Red Cross and Daniel Reid, who tutored students in their respected programs in Toronto, Canada. These young adults received this international award because of their self-improvement and community-services.

Though this event is celebrated as the Queens birthday, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth will turn 92 years old on June 18.

 

