RCIPS chopper airlifts pregnant Brac woman in premature labour

June 15, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

The RCIPS Air Operations kicked into action today (14 June) to airlift a pregnant woman who went into premature labour on Cayman Brac.

According to the RCIPS the woman, a local resident, was airlifted from Faith Hospital to Grand Cayman Thursday morning (14 June.) The woman went into labour Wednesday night (13 June.)

Doctors assessed that the pre-term child would require immediate neonatal support after birth, care that is only available at the Cayman Islands Hospital. Due to visibility and weather conditions, the helicopter could only be deployed on Thursday. Upon arrival in Grand Cayman the woman was taken to the Cayman Islands hospital.

The baby was delivered and the hospital reports that both the mother and baby are doing well.

Jevaughnie Ebanks

