Crime News

RCIPS Constable charged for animal cruelty

June 21, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
A police officer faces animal cruelty charges after an incident last December involving his pet dog.
According to the RCIPS the 26-year-old George Town man was arrested by a Department of Agriculture staffer on 13 June and subsequently charged.
It’s alleged the officer delayed getting veterinary treatment for his pet dog after it was struck by a car.
The officer is currently on bail. He remains on duty.

According to an RCIPS spokesperson the charge laid against the officer is a summary offence and does not warrant him being sent on required leave. The animal in question is alive.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

