RCIPS Constable charged for animal cruelty

A police officer faces animal cruelty charges after an incident last December involving his pet dog.

According to the RCIPS the 26-year-old George Town man was arrested by a Department of Agriculture staffer on 13 June and subsequently charged.

It’s alleged the officer delayed getting veterinary treatment for his pet dog after it was struck by a car.

The officer is currently on bail. He remains on duty.

According to an RCIPS spokesperson the charge laid against the officer is a summary offence and does not warrant him being sent on required leave. The animal in question is alive.

