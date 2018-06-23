RCIPS have new emergency lights

The RCIPS say since the start of June the service has begun transitioning the emergency lights on all police vehicles to an upgraded version. RCIPS Media Officer Jodi Ann Powery said these new police emergency lights have been programmed to increase the visibility of police when on patrol but that doesn’t mean they are always in emergency response mode.

” The lights come with several capabilities and so now what you will see is that when the vehicle is on patrol it will be a light on each end of the light bar that light does not indicate that the vehicle is in emergency response it just means the car is on regular patrol,” said Mrs. Powery.

Police say portions of the lights will remain on permanently when the vehicle is being used, which makes the cars easier to see in general, they say act as a deterrent to crime more specifically. So when on regular patrol, a steady light is visible on each end of the light bar.

When the vehicle is not moving but engaged in police response, for example at the scene of a collision or roadblock, the lights will be a flashing. They say the lights can also be used to direct traffic as they have directional flow.

Now when the vehicle is engaged in emergency response, the lights flash more rapidly. For most incidents, the lights will be accompanied by sirens, however when responding to certain types of incidents sirens may not be used.

