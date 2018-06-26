Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Builder’s Expo 2018
Bracket Challenge
Crime News

RCIPS says car thefts on the rise, Victim appeals for help in West Bay car theft

June 25, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service says there’s an increase in car thefts since last year. The police says 55 cars were stolen over the last year alone and today (25 June) it hit home for one West Bay resident. Now he’s asking for your help to find his missing vehicle.

On Monday, Claremont Court Resident Jayson Bibaro awoke to find his 1999 Honda Civic missing. He said he left it in parking lot near his West Bay residence. Mr. Bibaro said this is not the only case he’s heard in recent weeks of a car being stolen. A friend of his also had his vehicle stolen as well, just a few weeks ago.”I think its the same pattern. The same MO. I don’t know. But I hope I will find it. I’ve got to find the whereabouts of my car. Because that car is important to me,” said Mr. Bibaro.

If you have seen Mr. Bibaro’s license plate 169-644 or a 1999 silver Honda Civic. You should contact the West Bay police station at 345-949-3999.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – June
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: