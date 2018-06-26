RCIPS says car thefts on the rise, Victim appeals for help in West Bay car theft

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service says there’s an increase in car thefts since last year. The police says 55 cars were stolen over the last year alone and today (25 June) it hit home for one West Bay resident. Now he’s asking for your help to find his missing vehicle.

On Monday, Claremont Court Resident Jayson Bibaro awoke to find his 1999 Honda Civic missing. He said he left it in parking lot near his West Bay residence. Mr. Bibaro said this is not the only case he’s heard in recent weeks of a car being stolen. A friend of his also had his vehicle stolen as well, just a few weeks ago.”I think its the same pattern. The same MO. I don’t know. But I hope I will find it. I’ve got to find the whereabouts of my car. Because that car is important to me,” said Mr. Bibaro.

If you have seen Mr. Bibaro’s license plate 169-644 or a 1999 silver Honda Civic. You should contact the West Bay police station at 345-949-3999.

