Remembering Jahzarah Caballero Millwood

Cayman continues to mourn the loss of 10-year-old Jahzarah Caballero Millwood. Police said around 9 a.m. Wednesday (20 June) they received a report of her accidental death. Her Sir John A Cumber Primary School teachers and friends are still trying to cope with the tragic reality. Principal Paul Samuel said it’s something no one could prepare for.

Mr. Samuels also added that Jahzarah was extremely focused in her school work. On Friday (22 June,) Sir John A Cumber Primary School will hold its graduation ceremony where young Jahzarah would have participated, but instead, the school will honour her in a special way.

The Department of Education Services continues to make counselors available for students and staff in need as they remember a young woman gone too soon. Police today (21 June) tell us there are no updates on the matter and their investigations continue.

