Residents get scaly surprise

June 27, 2018
nataliebriggs
A Brahminy Blindsnake had Northside residents doing double takes. The snake, more commonly known as the Flower pot snake, was captured on a video that was sent to Cayman 27.  Natural scientist, Frederick Burton, said the snake is harmless and is native to Cayman and other tropical areas.

According to Wikipedia, the snake is usually blind and has the appearance of earthworms, for which they are often mistaken. Mr. Burton, said the snake, seems to have suffered some trauma.

 

nataliebriggs

