Robbery on Eastern Avenue, 2 suspects sought

Police are hunting two male suspects today (29 June) after a robbery at a barber shop on Eastern Avenue.

It happened at about 7:40 p.m. Thursday (28 June) night.

Police say two men entered a barbershop located in the vicinity of School Road where one of the suspects, brandishing a machete, demanded cash. The culprits escaped with a quantity of cash and personal items. No one was injured during the incident. The suspects escaped on foot.

Both of the suspects are described as being short in height. One is of brown complexion, and had a black cloth covering his face, while the other is dark in complexion, wearing a black shirt.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

