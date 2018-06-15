Roller Hockey: Harbour takes U12 title over as youth season wraps

Andy Hastings and Ethan Ellis led the charge as Harbour won the Under-12 Youth Roller Hockey title Friday (8 June) in a 10-5 win over Burger King.

“It was a really great game, both teams played really well. The scoreboard didn’t tell what the game was, but I think we won the championship because we are a solid team that really pushed hard until the end” said Harbour goalie Ben Hatt.

Here is a look at all the finals from the 2018 Youth Roller Hockey season:

Under-8

Championship

Wheaton 5 KPMG 3

Bronze

Deloitte 14 Bovell 8

Under-10

Championship

LOM Blues 6 Blackhawks 4

Bronze

Wild 7 Sharks 3

Under-12

Championship

Harbour 10 Burger King 5

Bronze

PwC 5 Mourant 4

Under-15

Championship

CIBC 6 Dart 4

Bronze

Lightning 12 EY 6

