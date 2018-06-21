Rooftop yoga fundraiser to benefit 7-year-old Felix Lubin

Thursday (21 June) marks the International Day of Yoga, and Bliss Living Yoga is celebrating with a very special rooftop class under the stars.

Seven-year-old Felix Lubin, and is fighting neuroblastoma, a rare form of solid tumor.

This Friday’s (22 June) donation-based practice will strengthen mind and body, and help pay for Felix’s treatment.

“It works together with making it about your body and about intentions, and community as well, and that’s what we at bliss try and work for,” said Bliss yoga teacher Janelle Fluer Kroon.

This special rooftop class takes place this Friday, 22 June at 7pm, and like we mentioned, it’s donation-based.

Visit Bliss at Marquee Plaza or call 949-9642 (YOGA) to reserve your space for this special night of practice.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

