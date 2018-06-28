Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Sailing: Capasso 35th, Nielsen 40th after day one of NA Optimist Championships

June 27, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Two of Cayman’s optimist sailors sailed to top 40 performances on day one of the 2018 North American Optimist Championships held at the Yallarta Yacht Club in Riviera Nayarit, Mexico.

13-year-old Matheo Capasso finished 34th overall, while Jaspar Nielsen sailed to 40th position out of 14 nations and 149 sailors.

James Costa placed 116th while George Hider sailed to 136th.

Capasso will look to build on his 77th overall placing at the 2017 North American National Championships. In April, he placed third overall at the Dutch Optimist Regatta. Capasso will also competed along with Hider in the 2018 World Championships in Cyprus beginning 28th August.

The competition continues until Sunday 1st July.

 

 

