Sailing: Opti’s take flight at NA Championships, inaugural Hobie Nationals sets sail

Cayman’s optimist sailing quartet set sail in the 2018 North American Optimist Championships, while the domestic sailing calendar saw the addition of a new regatta.

Managed by Tara Nielsen, the team of Matheo Capasso, George Hider, Jasper Nielsen and James Costa hit the water Tuesday (26 June) for the five day regatta held at the Vallarta Yacht Club in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico. In 2017, the Cayman Islands Sailing Club (CISC) sent two sailors with Capasso, 13, finishing 77th overall.

Domestically, the CISC welcomed Saturday (23 June) the inaugural Scotts Marine Hobie National Championships. The regatta coincided with the schedule ‘End of Rotation’ regatta, offering for races in three classes. CISC Technical Director Raphael Harvey said the added sailors made for a new dynamic.

“It was a great club buzz at the club this weekend, all sailors had a great time. The Hobie Cat class plan to run the championship twice a year.”

In the Optimist race, Spring Regatta Green Fleet winner Finn Richards topped the podium once again, while veteran Shane McDermott placed first among Lasers. Ian Hider sailed to first in the inaugural Hobie Cat class.

Hobie Cat Class

1st Ian Hider

2nd Mark McFee

3rd Alun Davis

Optimist

1st Finn Richards

2nd Ciara Murphy

3rd Jayden Goddard

Lasers

1st Shane McDermott

2nd Allena Rankine

3rd Ava Hider

