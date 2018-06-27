Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Sailing: Opti’s take flight at NA Championships, inaugural Hobie Nationals sets sail

June 26, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s optimist sailing quartet set sail in the 2018 North American Optimist Championships, while the domestic sailing calendar saw the addition of a new regatta.

Managed by Tara Nielsen, the team of Matheo Capasso, George Hider, Jasper Nielsen and James Costa hit the water Tuesday (26 June) for the five day regatta held at the Vallarta Yacht Club in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico. In 2017, the Cayman Islands Sailing Club (CISC) sent two sailors with Capasso, 13, finishing 77th overall.

Domestically, the CISC welcomed Saturday (23 June) the inaugural Scotts Marine Hobie National Championships. The regatta coincided with the schedule ‘End of Rotation’ regatta, offering for races in three classes. CISC Technical Director Raphael Harvey said the added sailors made for a new dynamic.

“It was a great club buzz at the club this weekend, all sailors had a great time. The Hobie Cat class plan to run the championship twice a year.”

In the Optimist race, Spring Regatta Green Fleet winner Finn Richards topped the podium once again, while veteran Shane McDermott placed first among Lasers. Ian Hider sailed to first in the inaugural Hobie Cat class.
 
Hobie Cat Class
1st Ian Hider
2nd Mark McFee
3rd Alun Davis
 
Optimist
1st Finn Richards
2nd Ciara Murphy
3rd Jayden Goddard
 
Lasers
1st Shane McDermott
2nd Allena Rankine
3rd Ava Hider

 

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

