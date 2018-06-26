Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Scammers target Cayman Gov’t officials, 10 fake Alden McLaughlin profiles flagged

June 25, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Cayman’s Financial Crimes Unit says it’s investigating a number of fake Instagram profiles claiming to be senior government officials including Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin and Attorney General Hon. Samuel Bulgin. They say those behind the fake profiles have been soliciting members of the public.
Police say at least 10 fake Alden McLaughlin profiles have been flagged on Instagram. Each profile uses Mr. McLaughlin’s official photos, as well as, photos of the Premier at various events.
Over the weekend the Premier’s official Facebook page debunked the fake profiles saying Premier McLaughlin has no Instagram accounts.
“Police are urging members of the public not to communicate with any profiles that they suspect may be scammers. Screenshots should be taken of any suspected scammer profiles and passed on to the RCIPS/FCU,” an RCIPS spokesperson said.
The RCIPS said the scammers are claiming to offer intended victims funds from a “United Nations grant” of various sorts.

The RCIPS shared the following Instagram profiles impersonating the Premier:

1) mclaughlin.alden

2) hon_alden_mclaughlin

3) hon_alden_mclauglin

4) hon.alden

5) mclaughlin_aldin

6) honorable_alden

7) gtaldenm

8) hon_mclaughlinald

9) hon_mclaughlin_jr1

10) mclaughlin_alden

 

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

