Squash: West, Stafford now four-time winners at 2018 National Championships

June 22, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Marlene West and Cameron Stafford took their fourth Cayman Islands Squash Association (CISA) domestic titles Thursday (21 June) at the 2018 National Championships.

West returned to the tournament after a five-year layoff to beat fellow Commonwealth Games teammate Samantha Hennings to win 3-0 (11-, 11-4, 11-2). The squash veteran said the win was a good warm up for upcoming international play.

“I wasn’t looking for it to go more than three sets. I am actually feeling stronger that I thought I would, I am predominately playing doubles. In CAC Games, I’m gonna have to play some individuals so I’ve been doing some training since then, Commonwealth helped to boost that as well.”

In the men’s finals, Cameron Stafford defeated Jake Kelly 3-0 (11-9, 11-8, 11-7) for his fourth national title. Stafford said he was able to take advantage of Kelly after his draining semifinal match up with collegiate standout Julian Jervis.

“Jake had a good win last night (Wednesday) against Julian, so I knew he had to be a little fatigued for the match. My game plan was to go in there, extend the rallies, make it really difficult for him, and it finally paid off so I’m happy for my fourth national title.”

Here is a look at the other finals from the 2018 National Championships:

Men’s B Finals
Brad Kuttner def Richard Reading
 
Ladies B Finals
Cathy Maclean def Delia Slater
 
Men’s 40 Finals
Warren Urquhart def Ross Barlow
 
Men’s 50 Finals
Mike Cansell def Ashley Gunning
