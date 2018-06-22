Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Swimming: Caymanite Synchro rocks Palms in summer send-off

June 21, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s artistic swimmers stepped their games up once again Wednesday (20 June) at Caymanite Synchro’s summer send-0ff. Head Coach Alissa Moberg says their performance was a demonstration of just how far they’ve come.

“This was a whole different show then what we pulled off before CARIFTA. We have twice as many routine, some of them changed their music which made it much more difficult. I can’t keep up with this group, they just keep pushing the envelope.”

The show featured 29 swimmers performing 22 total routines. 12-year-old Nicholas Isabel says their two years in the sport transformed them.

“I feel like we’ve improved a lot. At the beginning, we didn’t know anything about synchro, now we’ve improved a lot. I’m really happy with the turnout.”

One familiar face to Cayman’s amateur swimming community made her debut: 11-year old Camana Bay Aquatic Club’s Jillian Crooks. After breaking six domestic swimming records at the 2018 Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA) National Championships, while winning 5 medals in her debut at the 2018 CARIFTA Championships. Crooks says she was happy with her synchro debut.

“When I jumped in the water, I forgot a tiny bit of my routine. My coach said if you forget something improve. It was fun.”

Coach Moberg says she was impressed.

“I think she awesome for her first performance.  She’s only been practicing for maybe two months on and off because she’s been training hard for CCCAN and some other big competitions. This girl can do anything.”

All in all, a night to remember for a program on the rise.

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

