Swimming: ‘Lil John’ still king at Butterfield 800m Sea Swim

Stingray Swim Club’s John Bodden collected another domestic open water podium Saturday (9 June) at the 2018 Butterfield 800m Sea Swim.

Bodden, 18, crossed the finish line first with a time of 9 minutes, 42 seconds. 2018 Flow Sea Swim winner Liam Henry placed second (9:48) while Alex Dakers was a shade behind for the third (9:49).

Top female swimmer on the day was 2018 Commonwealth Games delegate Lauren Hew, finishing 6th with a time of 10 minutes, 25 seconds.

Here is a look at the top 10 finishers from the 2018 Butterfield 800m Sea Swim:

1st John Bodden (9:42)

2nd Liam Henry (9:48)

3rd Alex Dakers (9:49)

4th Cole Morgan (9:52)

5th Zachary Moore (9:53)

6th Lauren Hew (10:25)

7th Krishna Adapa (10:41)

8th Stefano Bonati (10:42)

9th Finn Bishop (10:51)

10th Jasmine Lambert-Wragg (11:13)

