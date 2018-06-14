Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Builder’s Expo 2018
Sports

Swimming: ‘Lil John’ still king at Butterfield 800m Sea Swim

June 13, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Stingray Swim Club’s John Bodden collected another domestic open water podium Saturday (9 June) at the 2018 Butterfield 800m Sea Swim.

Bodden, 18, crossed the finish line first with a time of 9 minutes, 42 seconds. 2018 Flow Sea Swim winner Liam Henry placed second (9:48) while Alex Dakers was a shade behind for the third (9:49).

Top female swimmer on the day was 2018 Commonwealth Games delegate Lauren Hew, finishing 6th with a time of 10 minutes, 25 seconds.

Here is a look at the top 10 finishers from the 2018 Butterfield 800m Sea Swim:

1st John Bodden      (9:42)
2nd Liam Henry      (9:48)
3rd Alex Dakers      (9:49)
4th Cole Morgan     (9:52)
5th Zachary Moore (9:53)
6th Lauren Hew     (10:25)
7th Krishna Adapa (10:41)
8th Stefano Bonati (10:42)
9th Finn Bishop      (10:51)
10th Jasmine Lambert-Wragg (11:13)
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – June
Clean Gas
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: