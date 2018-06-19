Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Swimming: Long time contributor Flowers awarded R. Max Ritter Award

June 18, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Flowers Sea Swim founder Frankie Flowers was honored Friday (15 June) with the R. Max Ritter award.

According to the United States Aquatic Sports website “The R. Max Ritter Award is donated by the Ritter Family and is presented annually by United States Aquatic Sports to the organization or individual of a FINA member country who has contributed the most to the advancement of understanding and good will among nations through international participation in amateur aquatic sports.”

The Flowers Sea Swim donates proceeds of each year’s events to a different cause. The Cayman Islands Crisis Centre ‘Raise The Roof’ campaign in hopes of building a shelter for battered individuals will receive this year’s funds.

 

