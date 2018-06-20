Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Swimming: Ten swimmers qualify for 2018 CCCAN Championships in Aruba

June 19, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Ten swimmers from the Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA) have qualified for the Central American Caribbean Amateur Swimming Confederation Championships in Aruba 29 June-3 July:

Jake Alberga
Sophie Ackerley
Stefano Bonati
Allyson Belfonte
Jillian Crooks
Corey Frederick-Westerborg
Sabine Ellison
Avery Lambert
Jordan Crooks
Iain McCallum
 
The meet released it’s qualifiers for both pool and open water swimming Monday (18 June). The meet also includes artistic swimming which takes place 25-29 June. Open water events run from 4th-6th July.
Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

