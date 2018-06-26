Swimming: Third Annual ‘Fun in the Sun’ gives beginners final hooray in pool

Over 35 youth swimmers jumped in head first Saturday (23 June) for the Department of Sports third annual ‘Fun in the Sun’ Pre Competitive Meet.

Swimmers enrolled in the Cayman Islands Government’s ‘Learn to Swim’ program ages six-and-under & seven-and-older got the opportunity to participate in a ‘meet-style’ event to celebrate their year long development in the program. Events included freestyle, backstroke, backstroke, butterfly and kick board. CIG’s Senior Swim Instructor Ryan Mushin says it’s a great way to celebrate another successful year for the program and it’s kids.

“They’ve been working, learning their strokes, becoming water-safe all year. This is kind of giving them an opportunity to showcase their talents, get comfortable swimming and just have a little bit of fun.”

Program leaders involved in this year’s ‘Fun in the Sun’ included Darren Mew Sports & Fitness, iSwim Cayman and the Department of Sports Swim School.

