Swimming: Third Annual ‘Fun in the Sun’ gives beginners final hooray in pool

June 25, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Over 35 youth swimmers jumped in head first Saturday (23 June) for the Department of Sports third annual ‘Fun in the Sun’ Pre Competitive Meet.

Swimmers enrolled in the Cayman Islands Government’s ‘Learn to Swim’ program ages six-and-under & seven-and-older got the opportunity to participate in a ‘meet-style’ event to celebrate their year long development in the program. Events included freestyle, backstroke, backstroke, butterfly and kick board. CIG’s Senior Swim Instructor Ryan Mushin says it’s a great way to celebrate another successful year for the program and it’s kids.

“They’ve been working, learning their strokes, becoming water-safe all year. This is kind of giving them an opportunity to showcase their talents, get comfortable swimming and just have a little bit of fun.”

Program leaders involved in this year’s ‘Fun in the Sun’ included Darren Mew Sports & Fitness, iSwim Cayman and the Department of Sports Swim School.

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

