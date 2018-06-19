Swimming: Wilimovski takes third win at 26th Annual Flowers Sea Swim

Former 10k Open Water World Champion American Jordan Wilimovski defending his title Saturday (16 June) at the 26th Annual Flowers One Mile Sea Swim.

Wilimovski, 24, crossed the finished in a time of 17:46.53 seconds to win the race for the third time in his fourth year competing in the event.

“It’s always fun to come down about the race. I am super thankful to come down here every year. I just kind of went for it from the start, some of the boys were right on my feet for a little of the ways. I just tried to keep my head down and keep going, and towards the end I had some distance so felt good coming into the finish.”

Second place went to American Taylor Abbott (18:07.81) while third went to Canadian David Pouliot (18:47.00). Top female was Pirates Day 5K winner Canadian Olympian Stephanie Horner (19:04.81).

“I love coming out here, it’s hard but if you give a good effort it’s so satisfying. It was a pretty strong swim.”

Cayman Olympian Brett Fraser who finished 28th said he enjoyed his return to Cayman’s waters.

“The waves were a little bumpy along the ride, but great course and great conditions. I’ve had the opportunity to travel to a lot of places in the world, but nothing compares to this islands we’ve been blessed with.”

University of Indianapolis freshman Jonathan Key was one of many Caymanian athletes returning to open water sea swimming for the first time since the end of the college season.

“I missed the water, missed the weather, missed the beach. It was really nice to be back in the open water battling with people than swimming laps up and down the pool.”

Here is a look at the all the results from the 2018 Flowers Sea Swim UANA competitions:

2018 UANA Open Water Championships – Final Results –

Men 10K Senior Event Entries (1)

2018 UANA Open Water Championships – Final Results – Men 10K Senior Event Entries

2018 UANA Open Water Championships – Final Results – Women 10K Senior Event Entries

2018 UANA Open Water Championships – Final Results – Men 5K Junior Event Entries

2018 UANA Open Water Championships – Final Results – Women 5K Junior Event Entries

2018 UANA Open Water Championships – Final Results – 5K Masters Event Entries

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

