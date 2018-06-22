Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Tackling youth issues through leadership and prevention camp

June 21, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
The Cayman Islands Youth Development Consortium marks the tenth year of its Fearless Extreme leadership and prevention camp this year and they are targeting key topics impacting local youths like violence/ bullying, teen pregnancy, drug abuse and delinquency. Joining Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine to discuss the camp tonight (21 June) was Sylvia and Michael Wilks.

Fearless Xtreme Leadership and Prevention Camp – Cayman Islands Youth Development Consortium 
Activities: During the two weeks of camp for ages 7-9 and 10-14 on sessions about making right choices and being successful young people. The theme of the camp this year is ‘Making an Impact’. Other associated activities include guest presenters, team building activities, competitions, arts and craft, dance/ drama and field trips.
Age Range: 7-9 years and 10-14 years
For more contact: (345) 917 3885 or sylviawilks@caribbeanyouthassets.com

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

