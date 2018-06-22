Tackling youth issues through leadership and prevention camp

The Cayman Islands Youth Development Consortium marks the tenth year of its Fearless Extreme leadership and prevention camp this year and they are targeting key topics impacting local youths like violence/ bullying, teen pregnancy, drug abuse and delinquency. Joining Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine to discuss the camp tonight (21 June) was Sylvia and Michael Wilks.

Activities: During the two weeks of camp for ages 7-9 and 10-14 on sessions about making right choices and being successful young people. The theme of the camp this year is ‘Making an Impact’. Other associated activities include guest presenters, team building activities, competitions, arts and craft, dance/ drama and field trips.

Age Range: 7-9 years and 10-14 years

For more contact: (345) 917 3885 or sylviawilks@caribbeanyouthassets.com

