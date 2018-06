Two of the three teenagers reported missing by police last week have been found.

Taj Yen — who had been missing since 12 June — has been located in good health, according to a police statement.

Roseanna Redden, who also went missing 12 June, has been located as well.

Police, however, say 15-year-old Motesha Mothen remains missing.

with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police.

