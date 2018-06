The RCIPS is seeking the public’s help in locating missing teenager Rosanne Redden.

Ms. Redden, aged 16, was last seen on Saturday (9 June) at a residence on Logwood Way in George Town. She is 5ā€™9ā€ tall and about 125 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. It is believed that she may be wearing jeans and a red, sleeveless shirt.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the George Town police station at 949-4222.

