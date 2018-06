Police charge a teenager accused of killing his father.

Nineteen-year-old Waylon Rivers made his initial court appearance Wednesday (13 June). He’s charged with murder in relation to death of 66-year-old Timothy Rivers.

The elder Mr. Rivers was found dead on Friday morning (8 June) after he was stabbed.

The case has been moved to Grand Court, where he’ll appear on 22 June.

He remains in custody.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print