Teens held for robbery, remain in custody

Two West Bay teenagers have been arrested in connection with a robbery earlier this week.

According to the RCIPS the 18-year-olds turned themselves in at the West Bay police station.

They were wanted for a robbery outside a business on Boatswain Bay Road in West Bay on Tuesday (19 June) afternoon.

In that incident the victim had just exited the store when he was approached by two males who threatened and physically assaulted him before robbing him of some jewelry and personal items.

The victim received minor injuries. The teen suspects remain in custody.

