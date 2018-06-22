Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Builder’s Expo 2018
Bracket Challenge
Crime News

Teens held for robbery, remain in custody

June 21, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Two West Bay teenagers have been arrested in connection with a robbery earlier this week.
According to the RCIPS the 18-year-olds turned themselves in at the West Bay police station.
They were wanted for a robbery outside a business on Boatswain Bay Road in West Bay on Tuesday (19 June) afternoon.
In that incident the victim had just exited the store when he was approached by two males who threatened and physically assaulted him before robbing him of some jewelry and personal items.
The victim received minor injuries. The teen suspects remain in custody.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – June
Clean Gas
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: