Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Builder’s Expo 2018
Bracket Challenge
News

Shakespeare festival celebrates, aims to motivate

June 19, 2018
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

Cayman’s thespians and education department joined forces with the Cayman Drama Society to present the Shakespeare Festival on Sunday 17 June.
The festival consisted of repeat scenes from Julius Caesar and adaptations with mini-plays.

Festival organizer Kristy O’Sullivan had the following to say:

“So we actually, we’ve chosen text that is being studied in schools in Cayman. Most students and most people that get education here will have to learn Shakespeare at some point and I think this early exposer to it is really what can aid them in understanding and be appreciated rather than seeing it as something daunting and I also think the most important thing about Shakespeare is to see it instead of reading it, is to actually have the visual in front of you.”

The Cayman Islands drama society wishes to bring awareness to the public on how important Shakespeare is for the education system.

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – June
Tanya’s Kitchen
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: