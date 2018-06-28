Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Builder’s Expo 2018
CICC World Cup
Bracket Challenge
Crime Culture Environment News

Thief snatches orchid from tree at Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park

June 27, 2018
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

An orchid thief strikes, snatching the plant straight out of a tree at the Queen Elizabeth II botanical park.

General Manager John Lawrus told Cayman 27 the brazen theft took place on the park’s boardwalk over the weekend.

The stolen orchid is a hybrid species broughtonia Cayman, named in honour of this island and its people.

Mr. Lawrus said it was snatched at the worst possible time for park visitors.

“The plant had established and was about to flower but now will not be seen by the public because of the actions of a selfish garden thief who ripped it from its setting, leaving half of its roots still on the tree,” he said.

He said the theft was not reported to police.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – June
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: