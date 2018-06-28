Thief snatches orchid from tree at Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park

An orchid thief strikes, snatching the plant straight out of a tree at the Queen Elizabeth II botanical park.

General Manager John Lawrus told Cayman 27 the brazen theft took place on the park’s boardwalk over the weekend.

The stolen orchid is a hybrid species broughtonia Cayman, named in honour of this island and its people.

Mr. Lawrus said it was snatched at the worst possible time for park visitors.

“The plant had established and was about to flower but now will not be seen by the public because of the actions of a selfish garden thief who ripped it from its setting, leaving half of its roots still on the tree,” he said.

He said the theft was not reported to police.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

