Time running out: Gun amnesty ends tomorrow

The final hours for the RCIPS’ 2018 gun amnesty is drawing closer and Deputy Police Commissioner Kurt Walton is sounding the warning: Hand those firearms in now or face the penalties. So far a total of 17 firearms and over 800 rounds of ammunition have been collected.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Walton says he’s happy with the results so far.

“I think it’s a result that we are hopeful about. When you look back at the last amnesty in 2011, we had one or two guns,” said Mr. Walton.

Seven of the weapons collected were handguns, but Mr. Walton said not all of them were illegal.

” We’ve had a few that would have been considered unwanted firearms and certainly the rifles, but these are primarily individual licenses that expired years ago and they did not know what to do with the firearms and saw the opportunity to turn them in,” said Mr. Walton.

Mr. Walton concluded it was a “win-win.”

“The important bit is that those guns are in our possession and they don’t get into the wrong hands,” he said.

When asked why the programme would not be extended, he said, ” You’ve had 30 days, why should we be extending this?”

The gun amnesty concludes 30 June at 10 p.m.

