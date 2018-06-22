Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Builder’s Expo 2018
Bracket Challenge
News Politics

Top Story: Caribbean CPA Regional Youth Parliament

June 21, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The Regional Youth Parliament is being held in the Cayman Islands for the first time tomorrow (22 June) as part of the 43rd annual conference of the Caribbean, the Americas and the Atlantic Regional of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association taking place this week. Tonight (21 June) House Speaker Hon. McKeeva Bush and Nevis youth parliamentarian Rol-J Williams joined Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales to discuss the event and the importance of youth involvement in politics.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – June
Clean Gas
Eclipze Generic
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: