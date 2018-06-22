The Regional Youth Parliament is being held in the Cayman Islands for the first time tomorrow (22 June) as part of the 43rd annual conference of the Caribbean, the Americas and the Atlantic Regional of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association taking place this week. Tonight (21 June) House Speaker Hon. McKeeva Bush and Nevis youth parliamentarian Rol-J Williams joined Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales to discuss the event and the importance of youth involvement in politics.
Top Story: Caribbean CPA Regional Youth Parliament
June 21, 2018
