Business News

Top Story: Cayman hosts PMAC

June 28, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The Port Authority of the Cayman Islands is currently hosting the 20th Annual General Meeting of the Port Management Association of the Caribbean (PMAC) (www.pmac-ports.com) and tonight (27 June) Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales sat down with Port Training Inspector Ned Miller to discuss the event and what it means to Cayman.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

