The Port Authority of the Cayman Islands is currently hosting the 20th Annual General Meeting of the Port Management Association of the Caribbean (PMAC) (www.pmac-ports.com) and tonight (27 June) Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales sat down with Port Training Inspector Ned Miller to discuss the event and what it means to Cayman.
-
Top Story: Cayman hosts PMAC
June 28, 2018
1 Min Read
About the author
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
