On tonight’s (22 June) edition of Reporters’ Round table Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales and Joe Avary discussed this week’s top stories including the eviction of former Fireman Raul Martinez from his Bodden Town home.
-
Share This!
Top Story: Reporters’ Round table
June 22, 2018
1 Min Read
You may also like
Crime • News
Alleged child abductor appears in court
June 22, 2018
About the author
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.