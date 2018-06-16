Tonight (15 June) Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales, Reshma Ragoonath and Joe Avary break down this week’s big stories from the sudden recall of H.E. Governor Anwar Choudhury to the looming eviction of one Bodden Town family.
Top Story: Reporters Roundtable
June 15, 2018
1 Min Read
