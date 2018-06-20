Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Top Story: Saunders on Commonwealth Conference, population growth

June 20, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
On tonight’s (19 June) edition of Top Story Cayman 27’s Dr. Taylor Burrowes sat down with Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders to discuss the ongoing Commonwealth Parliamentary Association conference at the Marriott and population growth.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

