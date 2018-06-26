Top Story: Steering Cayman’s youth on the straight and narrow

Tonight (25 June) Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales and John Gray High School Counselor Christopher Murray discuss the Boys to Men programme and plans to expand it outside of Government schools. It’s a programme that aims to help young boys through their transition from youth to manhood.
