Two 2-Year-Old Turtles Released Into Sea

June 22, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
A learning experience today for children as a pair of turtles have a new home in the Carribean Sea. The Cayman Turtle Center this morning released 2 two-year-old turtles into the sea. During the release, instructors taught kids about reptiles and let them get to know the turtles before the big moment. Letting the shelled little guys make their way into the ocean. Anne Gardener who says the turtles released said, “there’s more chance of them making it then not making it. So the Turtle Center is a great place to raise the turtles. And then it is a great event to send the turtles back into their natural habitat”. Turtle Center leaders have more releases planned in the future.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

