A learning experience today for children as a pair of turtles have a new home in the Carribean Sea. The Cayman Turtle Center this morning released 2 two-year-old turtles into the sea. During the release, instructors taught kids about reptiles and let them get to know the turtles before the big moment. Letting the shelled little guys make their way into the ocean. Anne Gardener who says the turtles released said, “there’s more chance of them making it then not making it. So the Turtle Center is a great place to raise the turtles. And then it is a great event to send the turtles back into their natural habitat”. Turtle Center leaders have more releases planned in the future.
-
Share This!
Two 2-Year-Old Turtles Released Into Sea
June 22, 2018
1 Min Read
You may also like
Business • Crime • Culture • News
Armed police take possession of Raul Martinez’s home
June 21, 2018
Crime • News
RCIPS Constable charged for animal cruelty
June 21, 2018
Crime • News
Teens held for robbery, remain in custody
June 21, 2018
About the author
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.