Two teens missing, police seek public’s help

June 13, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Police tonight (13 June) ask for your help locating two teenagers reported missing.
According to police 16-year-old West Bay resident Taj Yen left home yesterday (12 June) and has not returned or has he been located since.
He was last seen around 10 a.m. Mr. Yen was seen wearing a navy blue long sleeve polo shirt, long khaki pants and brown canvas shoes. He is of dark complexion, about 5′ 9″ in height, and has black curly hair.
And police have renewed their call to locate Roseanna Redden.
The 16-year-old Bodden Town girl who was last seen on Saturday (9 June) at a residence on Logwood Way in George Town. To report any sightings of Mr. Yen call West Bay police station at 649-3999 and call George Town police station at 949-4222 if you’ve seen Ms. Redden.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

