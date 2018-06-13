UK Constitutional talks begin, Premier: “We talked about a way forward”

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin started the ball rolling in London on Cayman’s constitutional changes.

Yesterday (11 June) the Premier and a Cayman delegation held bilateral talks with Overseas Territories Minister Lord Tariq Ahmad and it centered on constitutional changes.

Prior to that meeting, Mr. McLaughlin met with Cayman’s UK legal team.

An Office of the Premier statement said at that meeting they reviewed the legal advice provided and held discussions about desired outcomes.

“We are concerned about the actions of the House of Commons in seeking to legislate for the Cayman Islands, which amounts to constitutional overreach by forcing the Cayman Islands to adopt public registers of beneficial ownership,” the Premier said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

