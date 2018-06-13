Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Builder’s Expo 2018
News Politics

UK Constitutional talks begin, Premier: “We talked about a way forward”

June 12, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin started the ball rolling in London on Cayman’s constitutional changes.
Yesterday (11 June) the Premier and a Cayman delegation held bilateral talks with Overseas Territories Minister Lord Tariq Ahmad and it centered on constitutional changes.
Prior to that meeting, Mr. McLaughlin met with Cayman’s UK legal team.
An Office of the Premier statement said at that meeting they reviewed the legal advice provided and held discussions about desired outcomes.
“We are concerned about the actions of the House of Commons in seeking to legislate for the Cayman Islands, which amounts to constitutional overreach by forcing the Cayman Islands to adopt public registers of beneficial ownership,” the Premier said.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – June
Clean Gas
Eclipze Generic
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: