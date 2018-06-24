UK tabloid claims Choudhury suspended over bullying complaints

A UK tabloid claims to know the reason behind H.E. Governor Anwar Choudhury’s withdrawal from the Cayman Islands, saying bullying complaints by his staff and other allegations were made against him.

Yesterday (23 June) the Mail Online, an off-shoot of the UK Daily Mail, published the unconfirmed claims online attributing them to unnamed sources in Britian and Cayman.

The article, which features no on-the-record comments or verified information, also made damaging claims against the Governor about alleged misbehavior towards family members as well.

On 12 June Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin issued a statement announcing that the Governor, who was just shy of four months in office, was “temporarily withdrawn” from his post as the Foreign and Commonwealth Office investigates a number of complaints against him.

Those complaints were not made public and the FCO has repeatedly shut down Cayman 27’s numerous attempts to get more information on the allegations, the investigation or even who is conducting the probe.

Local officials also remained tight lipped as Premier McLaughlin said he had no more information on the matter than what he said in his 12 June statement. Attempts to contact the Governor directly were also futile.

Today (24 June) we reached out to the Premier for comment on the allegations contained in the article, we are yet to hear back from him.

