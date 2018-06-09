Victim’s son arrested in murder probe

The 19-year-old son of a man believed stabbed to death in North Side Friday (8 June) remains in custody as police launch a murder investigation.

The victim is 66-year-old Timothy Rivers, according to an RCIPS press release.

On Saturday (9 June), police issued an update on the investigation, saying the suspect is known to the victim and he remains in custody on suspicion of murder.

They also released further details on the killing.

They say just after 11:20 a.m. yesterday (8 June) police and other emergency personnel were dispatched by the 911 Communication Center to a report of a man found unresponsive and bleeding at a location off Hutland Road, North Side.

Mr. Rivers was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

