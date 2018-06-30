Volleyball: Chemistry, Lady Knights take First Baptist Indoor titles

Chemistry lived up to their team name Saturday (23 June) in the Men’s season finale, while the Lady Knights pulled off the indoor volleyball triple in the Women’s Finals of the First Baptist Indoor Volleyball League.

Led by Finals Most Valuable Player, setter Jessie Pie, Chemistry defeated Knights 2-1 in a tough three-set battle. Chemistry captain Keeble Knight says the season was a spiritual journey.

” I feel happy, every day we pray. Every game, we start, we pray every game. We finish, we pray so every game. We knew god would take us through and indeed he did.”

In the Women’s finals, the Lady Knights defeated Efcon in straight sets (2-0) to win their third title of the season. The win gives the Lady Knights the league triple, having won November’s National League as well tMarch’s PVC League. With both teams went undefeated in pool play, Lady Knights Kimberly Carlos says the win was the culmination of a rewarding season.

“It’s been great, our team has come a long way. We’ve had players leave, and players that have joined us as well. I couldn’t ask for anyone better to play with.”

