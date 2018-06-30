Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Volleyball: Chemistry, Lady Knights take First Baptist Indoor titles

June 29, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Chemistry lived up to their team name Saturday (23 June) in the Men’s season finale, while the Lady Knights pulled off the indoor volleyball triple in the Women’s Finals of the First Baptist Indoor Volleyball League.

Led by Finals Most Valuable Player, setter Jessie Pie, Chemistry defeated Knights 2-1 in a tough three-set battle. Chemistry captain Keeble Knight says the season was a spiritual journey.

” I feel happy, every day we pray. Every game, we start, we pray every game. We finish, we pray so every game. We knew god would take us through and indeed he did.”

In the Women’s finals, the Lady Knights defeated Efcon in straight sets (2-0) to win their third title of the season. The win gives the Lady Knights the league triple, having won November’s National League as well tMarch’s PVC League. With both teams went undefeated in pool play, Lady Knights Kimberly Carlos says the win was the culmination of a rewarding season.

“It’s been great, our team has come a long way. We’ve had players leave, and players that have joined us as well. I couldn’t ask for anyone better to play with.”

 

 

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

