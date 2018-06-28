Volleyball: ‘More Caymanians needed’ as CIVF raises $3K through ambassador visit

The Cayman Islands Volleyball Federation (CIVF) is hoping the 35-40 hopefuls that attended Saturday’s (23 June) Youth Clinic featuring six American collegiate players including Cayman national Marissa Harrison will inspire a new generation of players.

“They’re all relatable, their teenagers and young adults. They have such a love of the sport, it’s infectious” said Youth Volleyball Coordinator Carlene Alexander.

Earlier in the week, the group visited public schools, while on Sunday (24 June) players gathered for mixed doubles raising $3,000 for the federation. Alexander says the future of the sport is dependent on the interest generated by these very initiatives.

“In order to really make an impact in volleyball, we really need to have Caymanian players. In order to compete in the Olympics, CAC Games, Pan Am Games, all require athletes to be Caymanian.”

