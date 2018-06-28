Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Builder’s Expo 2018
CICC World Cup
Bracket Challenge
Sports

Volleyball: ‘More Caymanians needed’ as CIVF raises $3K through ambassador visit

June 27, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

The Cayman Islands Volleyball Federation (CIVF) is hoping the 35-40 hopefuls that attended Saturday’s (23 June) Youth Clinic featuring six American collegiate players including Cayman national Marissa Harrison will inspire a new generation of players.

“They’re all relatable, their teenagers and young adults. They have such a love of the sport, it’s infectious” said Youth Volleyball Coordinator Carlene Alexander.

Earlier in the week, the group visited public schools, while on Sunday (24 June) players gathered for mixed doubles raising $3,000 for the federation. Alexander says the future of the sport is dependent on the interest generated by these very initiatives.

“In order to really make an impact in volleyball, we really need to have Caymanian players. In order to compete in the Olympics, CAC Games, Pan Am Games, all require athletes to be Caymanian.”

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – June
Tanya’s Kitchen
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: