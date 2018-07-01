Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Crime News

1 month after ETH crash male victim remains critical

July 7, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
It’s been one month since the 2 June collision on the Esterly Tibbetts Highway that sent 4 people to the hospital, including one man in critical condition. He still remains in hospital and police say his condition remains unchanged.
The collision happened around 3 a.m. all four occupants were taken to the Cayman Islands hospital.
Two of the victims were later released. The male victim and a female victim remained hospitalised. She has since been released.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

