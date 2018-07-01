1 month after ETH crash male victim remains critical

It’s been one month since the 2 June collision on the Esterly Tibbetts Highway that sent 4 people to the hospital, including one man in critical condition. He still remains in hospital and police say his condition remains unchanged.

The collision happened around 3 a.m. all four occupants were taken to the Cayman Islands hospital.

Two of the victims were later released. The male victim and a female victim remained hospitalised. She has since been released.

