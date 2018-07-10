10th annual Camana Bay Basketball Camp welcomes Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale

The Camana Bay Basketball Camp wrapped up it’s tenth year Friday (27 July) as kids ages 7-17 gathered at the Arts & Recreation Centre 23rd-27th.

Each year, the camp welcomes an National Basketball Association player as a guest on it’s final day. This year, Camana Bay welcomed Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale. O’Neale played a key role with the team as the Jazz finished 5th in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.

The 25-year old went undrafted out of college, playing for both the University of Denver (2011-2013) and Baylor University (2013-2015). In his first year professional season, O’Neale played with Riesen Ludwigsburg of the German top league Basketball Bundesliga (BBL).

O’Neale spent time in Spanish club Gran Canaria, as well as in the NBA’s Summer League with both the Golden State Warriors and the Jazz before being signed with the team for the 2017-18 season.

