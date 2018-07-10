Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
Sports

10th annual Camana Bay Basketball Camp welcomes Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale

July 27, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

The Camana Bay Basketball Camp wrapped up it’s tenth year Friday (27 July) as kids ages 7-17 gathered at the Arts & Recreation Centre 23rd-27th.

Each year, the camp welcomes an National Basketball Association player as a guest on it’s final day. This year, Camana Bay welcomed Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale. O’Neale played a key role with the team as the Jazz finished 5th in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.

The 25-year old went undrafted out of college, playing for both the University of Denver (2011-2013) and Baylor University (2013-2015). In his first year professional season, O’Neale played with Riesen Ludwigsburg of the German top league Basketball Bundesliga (BBL).

O’Neale spent time in Spanish club Gran Canaria, as well as in the NBA’s Summer League with both the Golden State Warriors and the Jazz before being signed with the team for the 2017-18 season.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Eclipze Generic
Hurley’s Media Sales
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
%d bloggers like this: